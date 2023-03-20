trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine

by LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 03/20/23 11:34 AM ET
by LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 03/20/23 11:34 AM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department announced Monday that the U.S. will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” said Blinken.

The new aid comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, giving a political lift to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the West just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

The American weapons will be taken from Pentagon stocks through the presidential drawdown authority, so it will be able to be delivered quickly to the warfront. The U.S. has provided more than $32.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The first indictment
  2. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  3. House Republicans seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump hush money probe
  4. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  5. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  6. Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe
  7. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  8. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  9. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  10. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  11. Trump’s potential arrest hangs over Capitol Hill
  12. DeSantis slams Manhattan DA in first remarks on potential Trump indictment
  13. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  14. Is Ron DeSantis slipping?
  15. Judge temporarily blocks Biden water rule in Texas, Idaho
  16. White House calls conservative GOP group’s budget proposal a ‘five-alarm ...
  17. ‘We don’t want spring break’: Miami Beach imposes curfew after shootings
  18. The Fed circumvented the debt ceiling to borrow billions for failed banks
Load more

Video

See all Video