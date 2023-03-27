trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Supreme Court rejects case of Oklahoma teen killed by police

by AP - 03/27/23 10:33 AM ET
by AP - 03/27/23 10:33 AM ET
FILE – The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court won’t hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019. The high court on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear a civil rights case brought by the parents of a teenager who was naked and unarmed when he was fatally shot by an Oklahoma police officer in 2019.

The high court on Monday rejected without comment the lawsuit bought by the parents of Isaiah Lewis. Police have said that the 17-year-old was shot after he broke into a home in Edmond and attacked two officers. They have said that a stun gun had no effect on him.

Lewis’ lawyers wrote that on the day he was shot he had inadvertently smoked marijuana laced with PCP. His parents argued that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and that police used excessive force.

An autopsy report found Lewis suffered a total of four gunshot wounds to his face, thighs and groin.

A federal trial court judge had allowed the lawsuit against the officer who shot Lewis to go forward, but a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver reversed that ruling. The Supreme Court’s decision not to take the case leaves the appeals court ruling in place.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  2. Hunter Biden probes put GOP under some pressure
  3. Biden: Nashville school shooting ‘a family’s worst nightmare’
  4. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  5. Three children, three adults dead in Nashville school shooting
  6. Chargers lineman says he was sexually assaulted by TSA agent
  7. Bolton on Putin plans to deploy nukes in Belarus: ‘He may not be bluffing ...
  8. Senate Republicans introducing resolution to overturn Biden’s debt relief ...
  9. Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after school shooting in Nashville
  10. Trump troubles, McConnell absence create GOP leadership vacuum
  11. How could a TikTok ban be enforced?
  12. Fox News anchor: ‘We are tired of reporting on school shootings’ 
  13. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  14. Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Kansas congressional map
  15. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  16. Lofgren says Trump rhetoric around Bragg case ‘more overt and blatant’ than ...
  17. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  18. Mother takes over Fox News live stream to urge gun control after Nashville ...
Load more

Video

See all Video