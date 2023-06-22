trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun

by AP - 06/22/23 11:53 AM ET
by AP - 06/22/23 11:53 AM ET
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE – The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a man whose conviction on gun charges was called into question by a recent high court decision is out of luck.

The court’s conservatives were in the 6-3 majority against the man, Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was given a 27-year prison sentence for violating a federal law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people with previous criminal convictions.

Jones had argued that he should be allowed another chance to get his conviction thrown out following a 2019 court decision. In that case, the justices ruled prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon.

Jones tried to reopen his case following the 2019 decision, but a federal appeals court ruled against him. The issue in the case is technical, though important, and involves when defendants can make their claims in court, not the facts of Jones’ case.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court that people who have used up their appeals don’t get another day in court “based solely on a more favorable interpretation of statutory law adopted after his conviction became final.”

Only two instances, newly discovered evidence or the court’s new interpretation of a constitutional provision, authorize a second bite at the apple under a 1996 federal law meant to limit federal appeals, Thomas wrote.

Most federal appeals court would have allowed Jones to reopen his case, but Thomas wrote that those decisions amounted to an “end-run around” the 1996 law, known as AEDPA.

In dissent, the three liberal justices wrote that the decision produces “bizarre outcomes” and “disturbing results.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson noted that the ruling, coupled with other recent limits on appeals imposed by the court, have transformed “a statute that Congress designed to provide for a rational and orderly process of federal postconviction judicial review into an aimless and chaotic exercise in futility.”

Jones was convicted in 2000 for being a felon in possession of a gun. His lawyers argued that he thought his record had been cleared and no longer was prohibited from having a gun.

The case is Jones v. Hendrix, 21-857.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  3. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  4. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  7. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  8. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  9. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  10. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  11. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  12. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges, allege political ...
  13. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  14. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  15. Senate rejects House-passed measure overturning Biden rule on pistol braces  
  16. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  17. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  18. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
Load more

Video

See all Video