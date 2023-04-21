trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Swiss billionaire’s fund helped push against ‘dark money’

by NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press - 04/21/23 4:24 PM ET
by NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press - 04/21/23 4:24 PM ET
FILE - Chairman Hansjörg Wyss speaks during a press conference of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc, in Oberdorf, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2009. A fund controlled by Wyss, a Swiss billionaire who has steered tens of millions of dollars to liberal causes, also donated as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause to advocate for a federal ban on donations like his. David Vance, a spokesman for Common Cause, which advocates to get big money out of politics, confirmed that the group received a donation from the Berger Action Fund, founded by Hansjörg Wyss. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File)
FILE – Chairman Hansjörg Wyss speaks during a press conference of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc, in Oberdorf, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2009. A fund controlled by Wyss, a Swiss billionaire who has steered tens of millions of dollars to liberal causes, also donated as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause to advocate for a federal ban on donations like his. David Vance, a spokesman for Common Cause, which advocates to get big money out of politics, confirmed that the group received a donation from the Berger Action Fund, founded by Hansjörg Wyss. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP, File)

A fund controlled by a Swiss billionaire who has steered tens of millions of dollars to liberal causes also donated as much as $50,000 to the nonpartisan group Common Cause to advocate for a federal ban on donations like his.

David Vance, a spokesman for Common Cause, which advocates for limiting big money in politics, confirmed that the group received a donation from the Berger Action Fund, founded by Hansjörg Wyss. The fund has enabled Wyss, who lives in Wyoming but remains a Swiss citizen, to donate enormous amounts of money to liberal causes without running afoul of the United States’ ban on foreign citizens contributing to political campaigns.

Vance said the donation last year was between $25,000 and $50,000, adding that Common Cause normally reports the range of donations rather than precise dollar amounts. That’s a small fraction of the nearly $28 million in grants Common Cause reported receiving in 2022.

The grant also pales in comparison to Berger’s overall contributions, which amounted to about $72 million in 2021, cementing Wyss’ status as a Democratic megadonor.

The Berger Action Fund says on its website that the Common Cause donation was to support the DISCLOSE Act. The federal legislation would place new regulations on “dark money” to political nonprofit groups, which are not required to disclose their donors and do not have to reveal much about how they spend the donations they receive.

The bill, which has stalled in a closely-divided Congress, also would crack down on contributions from foreign-controlled entities.

The existence of the Common Cause grant was first reported by the conservative publication The Washington Free Beacon.

___

Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Trump throws new insults at the state of Florida in fresh attack on DeSantis
  3. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
  4. Alito: ‘Legitimate doubts’ Biden admin would have obeyed unfavorable ...
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Chris Christie seeks to topple DeSantis as chief Trump rival
  7. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  8. The mifepristone ruling lacks both standing and merit — will SCOTUS preserve ...
  9. White House accuses Jim Jordan of ‘highly misleading’ leak on Hunter Biden
  10. Supreme Court pauses abortion pill restrictions from taking effect during appeal
  11. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  12. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  13. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  14. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  15. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  16. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  17. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video