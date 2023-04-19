trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

‘Tennessee three’ to visit Biden at White House next week

by CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press - 04/19/23 6:24 PM ET
by CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press - 04/19/23 6:24 PM ET
From left, expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Harris came to support the two Democratic lawmakers, who were expelled from the Tennessee State Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
From left, expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and expelled Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville raise their fists as they walk across Fisk University campus after hearing Vice President Kamala Harris speak, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Harris came to support the two Democratic lawmakers, who were expelled from the Tennessee State Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three Tennessee lawmakers who faced expulsion votes after participating in protests over last month’s school shooting in Nashville will visit the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the visit on Wednesday. She said Biden was “proud” and “appreciative” to see the three state representatives calling for stronger gun restrictions, particularly a ban on so-called assault weapons.

The president spoke with the lawmakers to thank them “for speaking out and for standing their ground, and being very clear about what’s needed to protect their communities,” Jean-Pierre said.

The expulsion votes added a level of political drama and controversy to the violence at The Covenant School, where three children and three adults were killed.

Two of the lawmakers — Rep. Justin Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones, both Black — were expelled by the Republican-controlled legislature. The third, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not.

Pearson and Jones have since been reinstated by local officials, returning them to their positions on an interim basis.

The state has set Aug. 3 as the special election date for the seats filled by Jones and Pearson, preceded by a June 15 primary election. Both lawmakers have said they intend to run.

Julia Bruck, the Tennessee secretary of state office’s spokesperson, said local officials believe the Nashville special election will cost about $120,000 to administer, while the Memphis one will cost between $375,000 and $500,000.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Nashville earlier this month to support the “Tennessee Three” and their calls for greater gun control.

“Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  3. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  4. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  5. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  6. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
  7. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  8. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  9. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  10. Judge denies Bragg’s bid to block House GOP’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz in ...
  11. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  12. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  13. Biden’s ‘escalation’ paralysis on winning the Ukraine war
  14. Senators spar as IRS mulls major shifts to tax-filing
  15. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  16. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  17. CEO applauds employee who sold dog following return-to-office mandate: report
  18. Heated GOP grilling of Mayorkas leads to pledge to ‘dial the rhetoric down’
Load more

Video

See all Video