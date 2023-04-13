trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 04/13/23 9:45 AM ET
by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 04/13/23 9:45 AM ET
FILE - In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former President Donald Trump is sworn in for a deposition on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices. (New York State Attorney General via AP, File)
FILE – In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former President Donald Trump is sworn in for a deposition on Aug. 10, 2022, in New York. Trump is expected to visit the offices of New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices. (New York State Attorney General via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

The Republican was scheduled to meet with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Trump called the suit “ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me.” In an earlier post, he said the “good thing” about the lawsuit is “I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built.”

He raised his fist as he left his apartment at Trump Tower, with his motorcade arriving at the attorney general’s office at around 9:42 a.m.

James declined to answer a question about the deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter Wednesday.

Trump previously met with James’ lawyers Aug. 10, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said in the session, which was recorded on video and later released publicly. Trump predicted a “renegade” prosecutor would try to make a criminal case out of his answers, if he gave them.

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly, by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day, when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement at a level seldom seen in this country, because I’ve experienced it,” he said.

A trial for the lawsuit is scheduled for October.

It is unclear whether Trump might answer any questions in his second deposition, which will be conducted in private if it takes place as planned.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  6. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  7. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  8. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  9. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  10. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  11. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  12. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  13. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  14. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  15. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  16. Court preserves abortion pill access with limits
  17. IRS warns of deadline to claim $1.5B in 2019 tax refunds: These states are owed ...
  18. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
Load more

Video

See all Video