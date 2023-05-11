trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation

by AP - 05/11/23 11:13 AM ET
by AP - 05/11/23 11:13 AM ET
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2023. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a transgender Guatemalan woman who is fighting deportation on the grounds that she would face persecution if returned to her native country. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE – The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2023. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a transgender Guatemalan woman who is fighting deportation on the grounds that she would face persecution if returned to her native country. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of a transgender Guatemalan woman who is fighting deportation on the grounds that she would face persecution if returned to her native country.

The court’s unanimous decision in favor of Estrella Santos-Zacaria gives her another chance to argue that immigration officials were wrong to reject her bid to remain in the United States.

Lawyers for Santos-Zacaria, now in her mid-30s, said she first fled to the United States after being raped as a young teenager and threatened with death because of her gender identity in a country that has targeted the LGBTQ community.

But a U.S. immigration judge found that she did not make a strong enough case that she would face persecution if sent back to Guatemala.

The issue at the Supreme Court was more technical, whether federal immigration law was flexible enough to allow her another day in court. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled against her on that point, but other appellate courts had ruled in favor of immigrants on the same issue.

The Supreme Court ruled in an opinion by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that the 5th Circuit was wrong.

After leaving Guatemala as a teenager, Santos-Zacaria had once before made it to the United States, but her stay was brief and she was deported in 2008, Jackson wrote.

Ten years later, she again entered the U.S. and was quickly taken into custody by immigration authorities.

Santos-Zacaria had testified that she was raped by a neighbor in the small town in which she was born and that townspeople said they would kill her because of her gender identity and her attraction to men.

She spent most of her time between 2008 and 2018 in Mexico, but decided to try to return to the U.S. after a Mexican gang also raped and assaulted her.

The State Department has found that Guatemala has done little to protect LGBTQ people and that transgender women are subject to frequent threats of violence.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  3. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  4. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  5. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  8. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  9. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  12. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  15. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  16. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
  17. Biden rule limits asylum as end of Title 42 nears
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more

Video

See all Video