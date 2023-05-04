trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US ambassador visits American Paul Whelan at Russian prison

by AP - 05/04/23 1:23 PM ET
by AP - 05/04/23 1:23 PM ET
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. The Biden administration on Thursday, April 27, 2023, sanctioned Russia's Federal Security Service and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization for wrongfully detaining Americans. (Sofia Sandurskaya, Moscow News Agency photo via AP, File)
FILE – Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the verdict in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2020. The Biden administration on Thursday, April 27, 2023, sanctioned Russia’s Federal Security Service and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence organization for wrongfully…

MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Russia visited Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan in a remote Russian prison on Thursday, as U.S. officials try to persuade Russian officials to agree to a proposal for gaining his release.

“Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than four years, and his release remains an absolute priority,” Ambassador Lynne Tracy wrote on Twitter. “The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible.”

Tracy did not comment on Whelan’s condition or say what she discussed with the retired U.S. Marine, who was detained in 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. Whelan and Washington deny he spied in Russia.

The Biden administration had hoped to secure Whelan’s release during the negotiations on the prisoner exchange that eventually freed American basketball star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December.

U.S. officials have said that Washington presented a “serious proposal” to Moscow to try to get Whelan out.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips in soaring U.S.-Russian tensions over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

Another American jailed in Russia is Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested March 29 and accused of trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges, which his family and the newspaper vehemently deny.

Tracy visited Whelan in IK-17, a remote Russian penal colony in Mordovia, a region 350 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Moscow that human rights advocates say is known for harsh conditions and violent criminals. It’s in a region once synonymous with the Soviet gulag.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  5. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  6. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  7. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  8. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  9. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  10. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  11. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  12. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  13. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  14. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  15. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  16. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  17. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
  18. Trump given three days to decide whether to testify in E. Jean Carroll case
Load more

Video

See all Video