trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US approves F-16 upgrade after Turkey eases stand on NATO

by AP - 04/17/23 6:08 PM ET
by AP - 04/17/23 6:08 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. agreed Monday to sell Turkey $259 million in software it has long sought to upgrade its fleet of U.S. F-16 fighter jets. State Department approval of the sale comes about two weeks after Turkey dropped its objections to Finland joining NATO.

Turkey continues to withhold its approval for Sweden to join the military alliance. NATO requires unanimous approval to admit new members.

Turkey also still wants to buy 40 new F-16s from the U.S., but some in Congress oppose the sale until Turkey approves NATO membership for both Nordic countries.

Turkey fell out of grace with the U.S. on high-tech military aircraft purchases after it decided in 2017 to acquire Russian air-defense missiles.

Turkey was kicked out of a U.S. program to develop the next-generation F-35 fighter plane and Turkish defense officials were sanctioned. The U.S. said the Russian missiles posed a threat to the F-35 and strongly objected to their use within the NATO alliance. Turkey sees the F-16s as an interim option to build up its air capability.

Monday’s approval of the software sale will let Turkey update the avionics of its existing F-16 fleet. The State Department said the upgrade includes improvements in communications and security programs like the ground avoidance system. It called it an “interoperability and basic safety-of-flight issue” for Turkey and its allies.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  6. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  7. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  8. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  9. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  10. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  11. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  12. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  13. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  14. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  15. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Man removed from NYC crime hearing after shouting insults at Schiff
Load more

Video

See all Video