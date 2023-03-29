trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US backs international court for Russia’s war in Ukraine

by MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 03/29/23 1:45 PM ET
by MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 03/29/23 1:45 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering support for the creation of an international court to prosecute alleged crimes of aggression by Russia against Ukraine.

In comments this week, senior U.S. officials said the administration believes that would be the best way to hold Russia accountable for its year-old invasion. However, they also acknowledge that the prospects for a court to actually take custody of any Russian official for trial are slim.

“The United States supports the development of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine in the form of an internationalized court that is rooted in Ukraine’s judicial system, with international elements,” the State Department said in comments emailed to reporters.

The officials said they envision a hybrid tribunal based on the Ukrainian justice system but with international components — similar to previous ad hoc war crimes courts set up for Cambodia, Chad, the Central African Republic and Bosnia — and likely based in The Hague, Netherlands.

“This kind of model — an internationalized national court — will facilitate broader international support and demonstrate Ukraine’s leadership in ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression,” the State Department said. “It also builds upon the example of other successful justice mechanisms.”

The Hague will be home to the International Center for Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, a Ukraine-focused investigations unit that is expected to be fully operational this summer. The center’s offices and staff could be incorporated into whatever tribunal is eventually created, the U.S. officials said.

The Hague also hosts the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice. The ICC prosecutor issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and an aide earlier this month for the abductions of Ukrainian children.

But the U.S. is not a member of the ICC, which complicates its ability to support the court with evidence or other information that could be used in its prosecutions.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  4. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  5. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  6. ‘I just think you’re wrong’: Democrats, Schultz tangle in Starbucks ...
  7. House Democrat responds to GOP lawmaker’s comments on school shooting: ‘It ...
  8. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  9. North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for ...
  10. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  11. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  12. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  13. Texas Republican threatens to vote 'no' on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  14. Tennessee governor says friends killed at Nashville school, but ‘not a time ...
  15. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  16. Senate votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations
  17. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  18. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video