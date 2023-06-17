trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US imposes visa restrictions for some Ugandans following adoption of anti-gay law

by AP - 06/17/23 2:30 AM ET
by AP - 06/17/23 2:30 AM ET

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Washington on Friday announced it is imposing visa restrictions for Ugandans it accuses of “undermining the democratic process” in Uganda after the enactment of an anti-gay law in the East African country.

A statement from the State Department did not name any targeted individuals.

It said the U.S. will consider other possible actions “to promote accountability for Ugandan officials and other individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, abusing human rights, including those of LGBTQI+ persons, or engaging in corrupt practices.”

Uganda’s new law, adopted last month, punishes homosexuality, including with the death penalty in some cases. The legislation has been widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad, but it has wide support in Uganda, including among religious leaders and lawmakers.

LGBTQ rights campaigners note homosexuality already was illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law criminalizing sexual activity “against the order of nature.” The punishment for that offense is life imprisonment.

Homosexuality is criminalized in more than 30 of Africa’s 54 countries. Some Africans see it as behavior imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  2. Michigan teen arrested for plotting mass shooting at synagogue
  3. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  4. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  5. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  6. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  7. The Memo: Trump’s legal defenses draw derision — even from some ...
  8. House GOP ponders action against DOJ in defense of Trump
  9. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  10. Texas heat wave forecast to break records
  11. Trump slams Republicans who voted to block censure resolution against Schiff
  12. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
  13. GOP fires warning shots at Biden over Iran deal-making
  14. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  15. Transgender activist apologizes for going topless at the White House
  16. Biden warns union workers in first 2024 rally: GOP is ‘coming for your jobs’
  17. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  18. American Medical Association says use of BMI metric on its own has done ...
Load more

Video

See all Video