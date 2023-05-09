trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

White House eases COVID protocols as emergency lifts

by AP - 05/09/23 6:15 PM ET
by AP - 05/09/23 6:15 PM ET
A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. President Biden is meeting with Congressional leaders to discuss the debt limit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. President Biden is meeting with Congressional leaders to discuss the debt limit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pandemic-era rules on COVID-19 testing for White House journalists are being loosened as the public health emergency declaration expires Thursday. It’s another sign of how a vast web of policies designed to limit the spread of the virus is dissipating.

As part of the shift, reporters will no longer be required to get tested for COVID-19 while covering events with President Joe Biden in Washington. The rules have applied to journalists who are in the pool, a rotating group that covers the president on behalf of the press corps.

In addition, the White House won’t ask reporters whether they’re vaccinated.

However, reporters will still need to take COVID-19 tests to fly on Air Force One or Air Force Two, which is used by Vice President Kamala Harris, or before interviews with key administration figures.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  2. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  3. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  4. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  5. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  6. DeSantis won the first round against Disney: He should have walked away
  7. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
  8. How the 14th Amendment could solve the debt crisis
  9. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  10. Five takeaways from Trump’s Manhattan sexual abuse verdict
  11. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  12. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  13. Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case over ‘unconstitutional ...
  14. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  15. Texas Republican calls for Santos to be expelled after indictment
  16. Santos accused of using donor money to buy designer clothes
  17. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  18. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video