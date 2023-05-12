trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

5.5 magnitude earthquake, large aftershock hit Northern California; minor damage reported

by AP - 05/12/23 4:06 PM ET
by AP - 05/12/23 4:06 PM ET
This photo provided by Plumas Pines Resort and Bar shows a portion of the damage done to Plumas Pines Resort & Bar in Almanor, Calif., following a 5.5 earthquake in Lake Almanor at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Plumas Pines Resort and Bar via AP)
This photo provided by Plumas Pines Resort and Bar shows a portion of the damage done to Plumas Pines Resort & Bar in Almanor, Calif., following a 5.5 earthquake in Lake Almanor at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Plumas Pines Resort and Bar via AP)

EAST SHORE, Calif. (AP) — Earthquakes have rattled a large area of Northern California this week, but only minor damage was immediately reported.

A magnitude 5.5 quake centered in the Sierra Nevada’s Lake Almanor resort region struck at 4:19 p.m. Thursday and a magnitude 5.2 aftershock occurred at 3:18 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

ABC10 reported local businesses were cleaning up minor damage in the area about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

“A lot of broken glass, a lot of broken dishes, a lot of broken liquor from upstairs,” Stephanie Hughes, a local restaurant manager, told the station after the Thursday afternoon quake.

“Everything was shaking. Customers were fleeing onto the lawn,” said Hughes.

People reported feeling the earthquake all the way to Sacramento, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south.

The magnitude 5.5 quake was the largest in California since the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest sequence in 2019, according to former USGS seismologist Lucy Jones, who now runs a center focusing on making communities more resilient to disasters.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  5. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  6. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  7. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  8. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  9. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  12. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  13. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  14. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
  15. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  16. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  17. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more

Video

See all Video