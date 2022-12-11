trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 6:18 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/11/22 6:18 PM ET
In this undated photo provided by The Raptor Center, a bald eagle likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill is seen at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center, in Minneapolis. (Courtesy of The Raptor Center via AP)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, and three of the majestic birds have died.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights.

Ten of the birds are in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center’s executive director Victoria Hall said she is optimistic those birds will recover.

Hall said when the eagles were found some of them were lying motionless, face down in the snow, and Raptor Center workers weren’t sure if they were still alive. Veterinarians suspect that the eagles that died had eaten part of a carcass of an animal that had been euthanized with pentobarbital, and investigators confirmed that some euthanized animals had been brought to the landfill on Dec. 2.

Hall said animals that have been chemically euthanized are supposed to be disposed of in such a manner that other animals can’t scavenge on them.

Of the 11 eagles that were brought to The Raptor Center, three also had lead poisoning and one eagle that was found to have bird flu died. Two other eagles were found dead near the landfill.

A fund has been set up to help pay for the eagles’ care.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  2. Musk fires back after criticism of gender pronouns tweet about Fauci
  3. Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative
  4. Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms 
  5. Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 Capitol attack ‘would’ve been armed’ if she ...
  6. Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash  
  7. Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe
  8. White House lashes out at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Jan. 6 remarks
  9. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  10. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  11. Bout says Griner ‘wanted to shake my hand’ on airport tarmac
  12. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  13. Are the Saudis reconsidering their nuclear posture?
  14. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  15. Russia’s elites know they’ve lost the war. They should jump ship
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Congress is running out of time for big fiscal ...
  17. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  18. Why are the default tipping screens set so high?
Load more

Video

See all Video