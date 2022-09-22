trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, 2 dead

by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 3:04 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 3:04 AM ET
Soldiers walk on a damaged road, a day after an earthquake near Chinicuila, Michoacan state, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles). (AP Photo/Armando Solis)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday, causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.

The earthquake struck at 1:19 a.m. near the epicenter of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centered in a sparsely populated area 31 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 15 miles (24.1 kilometers).

Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that two people died — a woman who fell down the stairs of her home and a man who had a heart attack. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

It also knocked out power in some areas, though service was soon restored.

The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday’s more powerful quake was t he third major earthquake to strike on Sept. 19 — in 1985, 2017 and now 2022. The 2017 and 2022 Sept. 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every Sept. 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9,500 people.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  3. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  4. What you need to know about the ...
  5. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  6. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  10. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  11. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  12. White House releases state-by-state ...
  13. Pelosi dismissed Raskin push to probe ...
  14. Amanpour, Iranian president walk away ...
  15. Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in ...
  16. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  17. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  18. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
Load more

Video

See all Video