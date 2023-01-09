trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 7:49 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 7:49 PM ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia early Tuesday, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia.

Two school buildings and 15 houses were damaged in the Tanimbar islands, with one of the homes heavily damaged and three moderately damaged. Only one injured resident was reported.

“Local residents felt strong tremors for three to five seconds. There was panic when the quake shook so the residents left their houses,” Abdul Muhari, spokesperson of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a statement, citing the local agency.

The epicenter of the magnitude 7.6 temblor was in the Banda Sea, nearest the Tanimbar islands in Maluku province that have about 127,000 residents, according to 2021 data. Tremors were felt in several regions, including Papua and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, as well as in northern Australia.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency issued a tsunami warning that was lifted three hours later.

“Based on four tide gauge observations around the center of the earthquake, it did not show any significant anomaly or change in sea level,” agency head Dwikorita Karnawati said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 105 kilometers (65 miles) not far from Australia’s northern tip. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow shaking but are more widely felt.

More than 1,000 people in northern Australia, including in the city of Darwin, reported to Geoscience Australia that they felt the quake. The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said the quake didn’t pose a tsunami threat to the mainland or any islands or territories.

Australian singer Vassy wrote on Twitter it was the longest quake she had felt.

“We ran out of the house in the middle of the night I’ve never experienced earthquake that lasted that long and felt so strong. It was rather scary,” Vassy wrote. “Woke us up in the middle of the night.”

Indonesia is frequently shaken by earthquakes and lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  2. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  3. Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
  4. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  5. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  6. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  9. Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid ...
  10. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  11. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  12. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  13. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  14. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  15. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  16. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  17. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  18. Tony Gonzales is lone GOP vote against House rules package 
Load more

Video

See all Video