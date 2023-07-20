trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically

by AP - 07/20/23 9:45 PM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 9:45 PM ET
Workers used a crane to hoist the Solid Rocket Aft Skirts, the bottom segments of the boosters of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, before placing them on top of a seismic isolator pad inside the Shuttle Gallery at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers used a crane to hoist the Solid Rocket Aft Skirts, the bottom segments of the boosters of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, before placing them on top of a seismic isolator pad inside the Shuttle Gallery at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA’s retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters.

Workers used a crane to hoist the bottom segments of the boosters into the California Science Center’s future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, which is currently under construction in Exposition Park.

The segments, called aft skirts, had to be precisely positioned so that the entire assembly can be stacked properly. Officials say it will be the first time the procedure has been done outside of a NASA facility.

The 20-story-tall display will stand atop an 1,800-ton (1,633-metric ton) concrete slab supported by six so-called base isolators to protect Endeavour from earthquakes.

Endeavour was built as a replacement for the destroyed Space Shuttle Challenger and flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011.

When NASA’s shuttles were retired, Endeavour was flown to California atop NASA’s special Boeing 747 shuttle carrier in 2012, drawing crowds as it flew over locations in the state associated with the space program.

After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the shuttle was placed on a special trailer and then created a sensation as it was inched through tight city streets to the California Science Center over several days.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Air and Space Center was held last year on the 11th anniversary of Endeavour’s final return from space.

Dec. 31 will be the last chance to see Endeavour as it has been displayed — horizontally in the landing position — for years since arrival at the California Science Center.

The shuttle will be moved across Exposition Park and lifted by a crane to be intricately mated to the external tank. Construction of the Air and Space Center will be completed around the full shuttle stack.

The center’s foundation has raised nearly $350 million of the $400 million goal for the project.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  3. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  7. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  8. Trump’s GOP primary rivals ramp up pressure on him to debate
  9. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  10. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  11. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  12. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  13. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  14. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  15. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by P&W Military Engines — Grassley ...
  17. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more