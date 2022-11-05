trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 8:53 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 8:53 AM ET

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt.

Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want “fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol’s new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050. And we have an duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

Thorny issues up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  2. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  3. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  4. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  5. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  6. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  7. Bill Maher on 2022 ...
  8. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  9. Biden on people calling him a ...
  10. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  11. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  12. 10 words Americans often ...
  13. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  14. U.S. privately asking Ukraine to drop ...
  15. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  16. Surging RSV hits children’s ...
  17. White House says Biden’s coal ...
  18. Not sure how to play ...
Load more

Video

See all Video