trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 11/04/22 1:02 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 11/04/22 1:02 PM ET
This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth and its Sun-like companion star. The binary system, about 1,600 light years from Earth, was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft. Astronomers followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings. (International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine/M. Zamani via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun. And it’s three times closer than the previous record-holder.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun.

The black hole was initially identified using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft, said Kareem El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

El-Badry and his team followed up with the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The researchers are uncertain how the system formed in the Milky Way. Named Gaia BH1, it’s located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  3. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  4. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  5. Barrett again denies emergency bid to ...
  6. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  7. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasts ...
  8. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  9. Five things to know about daylight ...
  10. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  11. Russian flag comes down in ...
  12. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  13. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  14. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  15. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  16. Biden says 16M student debt relief ...
  17. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  18. New polls find Warnock-Walker race ...
Load more

Video

See all Video