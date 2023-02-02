trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Court: US needs to consider effects of drilling near Chaco

by SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press - 02/02/23 4:46 PM ET
by SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press - 02/02/23 4:46 PM ET
FILE – A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, in northwestern New Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2021. A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the U.S. government failed to consider the cumulative effects of greenhouse gas emissions that would result from the approval of nearly 200 drilling permits in an area surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Home to numerous sites significant to Native American tribes, the region has been a focal point of conflict over energy development that has spanned multiple presidential administrations. Now, environmentalists and some tribal leaders have accused the Biden administration of “rubber-stamping” more drilling.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that federal land managers violated the law by not accounting for the direct, indirect and cumulative effects of air pollution from oil and gas drilling.

The court also put on hold the approval of additional drilling permits pending a decision from a lower court.

Kyle Tisdel, a senior attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center, accused the Bureau of Land Management of prioritizing oil and gas extraction at the expense of those who live in northwestern New Mexico, including many Navajo communities.

“Frontline Diné communities and their allies were vindicated today in a step toward environmental justice. We will continue to demand justice, and that their water, health and the climate stop being sacrificed to big oil profits,” Tisdel said in a statement.

Environmentalists have long complained about pollution from increased drilling, but the fight took on new urgency when Native American tribes began raising concerns that a spider web of drill pads, roads, processing stations and other infrastructure was compromising culturally significant sites beyond Chaco park’s boundaries.

The Bureau of Land Management had an informal process of not leasing land within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Chaco park to address those concerns.

During the Obama administration, the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the first time joined federal land managers in planning how to manage resources. Following a visit by then-Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during the Trump administration, oil and gas leasing within a certain distance of the park was put on hold.

Now, the U.S. Interior Department is considering formalizing the 10-mile buffer around the park, putting off limits to future development of more than 507 square miles (1,310 square kilometers) of federal mineral holdings.

As part of the effort, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — a member of Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency — wants to create a system for including tribal perspectives and values when land management decisions are made.

She first detailed the steps her agency would be taking during a visit to Chaco park in November 2021. That process is ongoing.

Much of the land surrounding the park belongs to the Navajo Nation or is owned by individual Navajos. While the federal government’s planned 20-year withdrawal would not affect tribal lands, the Navajo Nation and allottees have expressed concerns about being landlocked and losing out on leasing revenue and royalties.

There are about 23,000 active oil and gas wells in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The BLM is required to approve an application for permit to drill before a developer can begin work. As part of that process, the agency typically prepares a site-specific environmental assessment to determine whether the project will have significant environmental effects.

The judges noted their review was limited to only those applications for permits to drill that had already been approved by the Bureau of Land Management, not pending applications.

While the Bureau of Land Management’s analysis of potential impacts to water resources was sufficient, the court noted that the agency was unreasonable in using one year of direct emissions to represent total emissions over the 20-year lifespan of a well.

It will be up to a lower court to decide how the agency can fix deficiencies in the environmental assessments that sparked the legal challenge.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  2. Warner, Rubio call for ‘immediate compliance’ with request for Trump, Biden ...
  3. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  6. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
  7. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  8. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  9. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
  10. House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  11. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  12. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  13. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  14. Blinken trip to China postponed over ‘unacceptable’ spy balloon
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. US adds stunning 517K jobs to start 2023
  17. Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour ...
  18. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
Load more

Video

See all Video