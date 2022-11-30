trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

EU climate chief defends plans for ‘carbon farming’

by The Associated Press - 11/30/22 12:30 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/30/22 12:30 PM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s top climate official on Wednesday dismissed criticism from environmental groups over its proposal to incorporate carbon removal methods into its climate plans, insisting the plan won’t undermine the bloc’s efforts to tackle global warming.

Dozens of organizations issued a joint call Monday slamming the EU’s plans to certify so-called offsets — carbon absorbed through nature or with technological means — which could then be bought by polluters to reduce their emissions balance.

The groups, including Friends of the Earth, Corporate Accountability and the Center for International Environmental Law, argue that subtracting carbon captured in this way from the 27-nation bloc’s emissions total amounts to “ greenwashing.”

Frans Timmermans, vice-president of the EU’s executive Commission, insisted the plans for carbon removal certificates were consistent with the bloc’s legally binding climate targets.

“It’s additional to what we’re doing, and it’s not instead of what we’re doing,” he said.

But he acknowledged that the EU won’t completely end its greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, so having a way to credibly achieve a ‘ net zero ’ goal was important.

“The certification framework for carbon removals ensures that whenever a ton of carbon is said to have been taken from the atmosphere, we can verify that claim,” he said.

Timmermans added that carbon removals would also “offer new and additional sources of income for the many farmers who are eager to do more for biodiversity but struggle to find the necessary funding to do so.”

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  5. These are the House members who broke from their parties on rail strike ...
  6. House panel gets Trump tax returns
  7. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  8. DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism ...
  9. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  10. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  11. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  12. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  13. Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by ...
  14. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  15. Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five ...
  16. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  17. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  18. Bush-era DHS secretary calls GOP effort to impeach Mayorkas a ‘stunt’
Load more

Video

See all Video