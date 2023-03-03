trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Faulty part from Ukraine likely cause rocket launch failure

by The Associated Press - 03/03/23 4:38 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/03/23 4:38 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency said Friday that an investigation into the failure of a rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year indicated the cause was a faulty part procured from Ukraine.

The Vega C rocket ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana in December. Arianespace, which provided the launch service, said at the time that decrease in pressure was observed in the rocket’s second stage, “leading to the premature end of the mission.”

“The cause of the failure was a gradual deterioration of the Zefiro 40’s nozzle,” the European Space Agency said.

The Zefiro 40 second stage, made by Italian space company Avio, suffered “an unexpected thermo-mechanical over-erosion” of a carbon component procured in Ukraine, it said.

Pierre-Yves Tissier of Arianespace said the conclusion was based on an examination of identical parts and still needed to be confirmed through further tests.

ESA added that during the inquiry “no weakness in the design of Zefiro 40 has been revealed.”

The launch was the third failure in the past eight launches of Vega and Vega C rockets, an embarrassment for the agency and its partners.

“We will overcome this very difficult moment,” Arianespace head Stephane Israel told reporters.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher added that measures would now be implemented “to get out of this crisis stronger.”

The launch was meant to take two Earth observation satellites made by Airbus, Pleiades Neo 5 and 6, into orbit. The satellites would have been part of a constellation capable of taking images of any point on the globe with a resolution of 30 centimeters (12 inches).

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  3. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  4. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  5. Housing affordability hits historic low
  6. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  7. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  8. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth
  10. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  11. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  12. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  13. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  14. East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
  15. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  16. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
  17. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  18. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
Load more

Video

See all Video