trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Germany seeks North Sea wind park link to those of neighbors

by The Associated Press - 02/27/23 7:35 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/27/23 7:35 AM ET
FILE – A speed rubber-boat passes along the over all 110 meters high offshore wind mills set up in the North Sea, 14 kilometers west of the small village of Blavand near Esbjerg, Denmark, on in this Oct. 30, 2002 file picture. Germany wants to create a web of power lines connecting the country’s offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors to smooth out bottlenecks in the European energy market. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. (AP Photo/Heribert Proepper)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market.

Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind power at sea will provide a large share of their future clean energy needs. Germany in particular needs to boost offshore wind powered electricity generation to meet its ambitious goal of shutting down all coal powered plants and generating 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

One big problem at present is the lack of power lines, which results in bottlenecks that prevent wind park-generated electricity from reaching consumers and industries further inland.

Germany’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, said that by building more interconnectors at sea, his country will be able to tap additional cheap electricity from offshore wind parks, including from European neighbors such as Denmark and the Netherlands.

This will also boost security of supply at times of high demand and allow Germany to export more renewable energy when it has a surplus, he said.

North Sea nations last year announced plans to massively increase offshore wind power in the coming decades as part of an effort to combat climate change and become independent of fossil fuel imports from Russia.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  2. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  3. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  4. White House: No government consensus on COVID lab leak theory
  5. Transportation watchdog to audit Buttigieg’s use of government jets
  6. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  7. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  8. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  9. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head
  12. Fetterman doing well, ‘on a path to recovery,’ aides say
  13. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  14. Putin gives Steven Seagal Russia’s Order of Friendship
  15. McClellan becomes ‘ancestors’ wildest dreams’ with historic Virginia win
  16. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  17. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  18. Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but ...
Load more

Video

See all Video