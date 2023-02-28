trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Germany threatens to hold up EU’s combustion-engine car ban

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 9:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 9:39 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s transport minister said Tuesday that his country won’t back a planned European Union ban on the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, after failing to get assurances from the bloc’s executive for an exemption on synthetic fuels.

EU lawmakers and member states reached a preliminary deal last year that would force carmakers to reduce new car emissions by 55% in 2030 relative to 2021 levels, and by 100% in 2035. The plan, which is part of the bloc’s effort to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, effectively means that the sale of new cars which burn hydrocarbon-based fuels such as petroleum would be banned.

Some countries, such as Germany, had asked the EU’s executive Commission to come up with an exemption for cars that burn so-called efuels, arguing that they can be produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air, so they wouldn’t spew further climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said the Commission hadn’t made a proposal, so Germany would refrain from supporting the ban.

Wissing said synthetic fuels need to be produced in large amounts as soon as possible to meet the demand from cars sold before 2035, as well as from heavy goods vehicles, ships and planes.

“The EU Commision should propose regulation that allows combustion engines to be registered after 2035, if they can verifiably only be fueled with synthetic fuels,” he told reporters in Berlin.

The issue has driven an ideological wedge within the government between Wissing’s libertarian Free Democratic Party and the environmentalist Green party, which backs a complete ban on combustion engines.

Germany’s main opposition party, the center-right Union bloc, also opposed an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles, warning that it would harm the country’s prized auto industry.

Critics say battery-electric technology is a better fit for passenger cars and precious synthetic fuels should be used only where no other option is feasible, such as aviation.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  3. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Manchin will vote against new DC crime law 
  6. McCarthy woos one-time critic Tucker Carlson with Jan. 6 tapes
  7. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  8. Georgia judge: Trump grand jury panelists ‘can talk about the final report’
  9. Listen live: Supreme Court hears oral arguments on student loan forgiveness
  10. Top 5 questions surrounding Biden student debt relief fight at Supreme Court
  11. Aging presidents, cognitive acuity & reelection
  12. COVID origin report reignites firestorm over ‘lab leak’ theory
  13. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  14. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  15. Top congressional leaders to receive briefing on classified documents
  16. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  17. Trump easily beats DeSantis in GOP primary: poll
  18. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
Load more

Video

See all Video