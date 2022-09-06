trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

by The Associated Press - 09/06/22 2:29 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/06/22 2:29 AM ET
Firefighters rescue an elderly woman from a flooded apartment after heavy rainfall in Bangalore, India, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. (AP Photo/Kashif Masood)

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work. Many schools were shut on Monday over the heavy downpours and authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters.

The city, dubbed India’s tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home.

Even though September is usually the wettest month in Bengaluru, this year has seen more rains than normal.

The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, have seen 141% and 114% excess rainfall respectively. On Monday night, 131.6 millimeters (5.2 inches) of rain was recorded, making it the wettest September day in the last eight years.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Karnataka, the southern state that’s home to Bengaluru, is among the regions that have received maximum rainfall this year. It has seen 34% more rainfall in the past three months than what it usually receives this time of the year.

While there is no direct connection between the excessive rains in Bengaluru and climate change, there is growing evidence that the monsoons, the most important weather system for the Indian subcontinent, are being altered due to climate change. Scientists say this is making extreme events such as excess rainfall the new normal.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  2. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  3. Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ...
  4. Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ...
  5. Seven races that could determine ...
  6. Begich denies Palin’s repeated call ...
  7. Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t ...
  8. Preserving the Rule of ...
  9. South Dakota names viral ‘corn ...
  10. Trump allies hail judge’s ...
  11. Study links common asthma medication ...
  12. More than 100 students baptized ...
  13. New Mexico official ordered removed ...
  14. Oz says he would have certified ...
  15. Black Lives Matter exec accused of ...
  16. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  17. Seven races that could decide the ...
  18. 16 killed in mass shootings over long ...
Load more

Video

See all Video