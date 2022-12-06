trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Italian firefighters find 12th victim of Nov. 26 landslide

by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 12:18 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 12:18 PM ET
FILE – A caterpillar removes mud and debris after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing, in Casamicciola, on the southern Italian island of Ischia, Nov. 27, 2022. After 11 days of digging, search teams on Tuesday, Dec. 6 recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta, file)

MILAN (AP) — After 11 days of digging, search teams on Tuesday recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12.

The Naples prefect identified the victim as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, whose body was found in an area where much of the debris from the Nov. 26 landslide had accumulated.

The victims also included a family of five, with three children from ages 5-15, a couple with a 3-week-old son and another young couple.

Exceptional rainfall triggered a landslide above the Ischia port town of Casamicciola that buried victims under mud and debris. Some 30 buildings were inundated by mud and water, which amassed enough force to push cars and buses into the sea.

The disaster has raised questions about building standards and illegal construction on Ischia, but also along the entire Italian peninsula, as climate change triggers more exceptional storms in a territory that is susceptible to flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  3. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  4. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  6. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  7. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  8. Lawmakers agree to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill over ...
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  11. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  12. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  13. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  14. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  15. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  16. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  17. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  18. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
Load more

Video

See all Video