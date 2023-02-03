trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Jupiter’s moon count jumps to 92, most in solar system

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 02/03/23 4:09 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 02/03/23 4:09 PM ET
This photo made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, on June 27, 2019. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, scientists said they have discovered 12 new moons around the gas giant, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92. That’s more than any other planet in our solar system. (NASA, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Center, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That’s more than any other planet in our solar system. Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center, said Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution, who was part of the team.

They were discovered using telescopes in Hawaii and Chile in 2021 and 2022, and their orbits were confirmed with follow-up observations.

These newest moons range in size from 0.6 miles to 2 miles (1 kilometer to 3 kilometers), according to Sheppard.

“I hope we can image one of these outer moons close-up in the near future to better determine their origins,” he said in an email Friday.

In April, the European Space Agency is sending a spacecraft to Jupiter to study the planet and some of its biggest, icy moons. And next year, NASA will launch the Europa Clipper to explore Jupiter’s moon of the same name, which could harbor an ocean beneath its frozen crust.

Sheppard — who discovered a slew of moons around Saturn a few years ago and has taken part in 70 moon discoveries so far around Jupiter — expects to keep adding to the lunar tally of both gas giants.

Jupiter and Saturn are loaded with small moons, believed to be fragments of once bigger moons that collided with one another or with comets or asteroids, Sheppard said. The same goes for Uranus and Neptune, but they’re so distant that it makes moon-spotting even harder.

For the record, Uranus has 27 confirmed moons, Neptune 14, Mars two and Earth one. Venus and Mercury come up empty.

Jupiter’s newly discovered moons have yet to be named. Sheppard said only half of them are big enough — at least 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) or so — to warrant a name.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  4. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  13. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  14. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  15. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
  16. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  17. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  18. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
Load more

Video

See all Video