trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 02/27/23 2:27 AM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 02/27/23 2:27 AM ET
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour sits on pad 39A after the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., early Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday.

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.

“We’ll be sitting here waiting,” commander Stephen Bowen assured everyone. “We’re all feeling good.”

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox lawsuit docs show Murdoch acknowledged several hosts backed Trump’s fraud ...
  2. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  3. Transportation watchdog to audit Buttigieg’s use of government jets
  4. White House: No government consensus on COVID lab leak theory
  5. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  6. FBI arrests man who allegedly stormed Capitol wearing panda head
  7. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  8. Putin gives Steven Seagal Russia’s Order of Friendship
  9. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  10. Fetterman doing well, ‘on a path to recovery,’ aides say
  11. Tennessee Republican Andy Ogles acknowledges misstating his college degree
  12. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  13. Club for Growth donor retreat set to feature DeSantis, Haley and others — but ...
  14. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  15. State Department: Biden, senior officials have ‘repeatedly’ pressed China ...
  16. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  17. McClellan becomes ‘ancestors’ wildest dreams’ with historic Virginia win
  18. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video