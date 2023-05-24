trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Lolita the whale may someday return to wild, Miami park says, but timeline uncertain

by AP - 05/24/23 4:55 PM ET
by AP - 05/24/23 4:55 PM ET
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995. Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, for a possible return to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound. The park’s owner and a nonprofit announced a plan in March 2023 to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)
FILE – Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995. Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, for a possible return to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound. The park’s owner and a nonprofit announced a plan in March 2023 to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, for a possible return to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound.

But the move isn’t a done deal, and veterinarians and trainers told WPLG in Miami this week that they’re working with Lolita to make sure she’s strong enough to survive the journey and to acclimate to her new home.

Animal rights activists have been fighting for years to have Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. The park’s owner, The Dolphin Company, and the nonprofit Friends of Toki announced a plan in March to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen, with the financial backing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Jessica Comolli, the director of the Miami Seaquarium’s animal health department, said Lolita is doing great. The orca has had two health scares since 2020 but has recovered.

Lolita retired from performing last spring as a condition of the park’s new exhibitor’s license with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She’s not been publicly displayed since. The Dolphin Company CEO Eduardo Albor said they’ve invested more than $500,000 to improve Lolita’s water quality after taking over the Seaquarium last year.

In recent months, new upgrades have been installed to better filter the pool and regulate her water temperature. New chillers can now get the temp down to mimic the waters of the Pacific Northwest, said trainer Michael Partica.

Federal and state regulators would still need to approve any plan to move Lolita, and that could take months or years. The 5,000-pound (2,267-kilogram) has been living for years in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet (24 meters by 11 meters) and is 20 feet (6 meters) deep.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House seizes on Gaetz ‘hostage’ remark on debt ceiling
  2. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  3. Battle rages in Texas between AG Paxton and GOP-controlled House
  4. Here are some possible debt ceiling escape hatches for McCarthy, Biden
  5. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  6. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  7. How to watch DeSantis’s 2024 announcement
  8. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  9. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  10. Greene says ‘no one is concerned’ about debt default in Republican ...
  11. Durham Report: The FBI is as bad as you feared, maybe worse
  12. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  13. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  14. READ: Transcript of Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem
  15. New Quinnipiac poll underscores Trump’s primary strength, doubts on Biden
  16. Hillary Clinton: Feinstein should not resign from Senate
  17. McCarthy: Debt ceiling negotiators will ‘try to finish’ deal at White House
  18. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
Load more

Video

See all Video