trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

NASA hears signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 9:25 AM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 08/01/23 9:25 AM ET
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the "Sounds of Earth" record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud. After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2, more than 12 billion miles away in interstellar space. Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft's antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The project manager said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 that the fact that the Deep Space Network has picked up a “heartbeat signal” means the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating. (AP Photo/NASA, File)
FILE – In this Aug. 4, 1977, photo provided by NASA, the “Sounds of Earth” record is mounted on the Voyager 2 spacecraft in the Safe-1 Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., prior to encapsulation in the protective shroud. After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2, more than 12 billion miles away in interstellar space. Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth and severed contact. The project manager said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 that the fact that the Deep Space Network has picked up a “heartbeat signal” means the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating. (AP Photo/NASA, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.

Flight controllers accidentally sent a wrong command nearly two weeks ago that tilted the spacecraft’s antenna away from Earth and severed contact.

NASA’s Deep Space Network, giant radio antennas across the globe, picked up a “heartbeat signal,” meaning the 46-year-old craft is alive and operating, project manager Suzanne Dodd said in an email Tuesday.

The news “buoyed our spirits,” Dodd said. Flight controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California will now try to turn Voyager 2’s antenna back toward Earth.

If the command doesn’t work — and controllers doubt it will — they’ll have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset. The antenna is only 2% off-kilter.

“That is a long time to wait, so we’ll try sending up commands several times” before then, Dodd said.

Voyager 2 rocketed into space in 1977, along with its identical twin Voyager 1, on a quest to explore the outer planets.

Still communicating and working fine, Voyager 1 is now 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, making it the most distant spacecraft.

Voyager 2 trails its twin in interstellar space at more than 12 billion miles (19 billion kilometers) from Earth. At that distance, it takes more than 18 hours for a signal to travel one way.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Comer jokes special counsel ‘plagiarized’ notes on Biden but put in ...
  3. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida's Black history curriculum
  4. Five takeaways from Trump’s indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 ...
  5. What to know about the six co-conspirators in Trump’s indictment
  6. DeSantis attacks DC jurors after Trump indictment 
  7. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  8. Ramaswamy sues DOJ, files fresh records request for Trump indictment details
  9. READ: Trump indictment in 2020 election case
  10. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  11. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  12. High school boys are trending conservative
  13. Did the government confirm aliens exist?
  14. Pence condemns Trump on Jan. 6 indictment: ‘country is more important’
  15. Who is Tanya Chutkan, the judge assigned in Trump’s 2020 election case?
  16. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  17. Virginia makes exit from regional emissions program official, drawing appeal
  18. Trump indictment details efforts to overturn 2020 election: recap
Load more