trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 06/30/23 5:13 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 06/30/23 5:13 PM ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, released Friday, but its icy rings are glowing.

Webb snapped the picture in the infrared last weekend. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright.

Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera.

Scientists are thrilled with this latest shot, which captures Saturn’s atmosphere in detail. They hope to uncover new ring structures as well as any new, faint moons that might be lurking there.

“We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await,” Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  3. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  4. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  5. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  6. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  7. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  8. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  9. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  10. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  11. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  12. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  13. Lukashenko relishes peacemaker role, but threats abound
  14. Megyn Kelly praises Trump after Supreme Court decisions
  15. A major UPS strike is looming — here’s what that means for your packages
  16. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  17. Biden to announce new actions on student loans after Supreme Court ruling
  18. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Load more