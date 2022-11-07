trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 11/07/22 1:14 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 11/07/22 1:14 PM ET
Northrup Grumman’s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Wallops Island. Va. The rocket is scheduled to deliver a supply capsule to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman cargo capsule ran into trouble with a solar panel after Monday’s liftoff to the International Space Station.

Only one of the two solar panels on the Cygnus capsule opened successfully following the predawn liftoff from Virginia.

Northrop Grumman officials assured NASA that there’s enough power from the solar panel for Wednesday’s planned space station rendezvous, but the space agency was still assessing the situation.

It’s too early to know whether the capsule would be stable enough to be captured by the space station’s robot arm, if the problem persists, said NASA’s Dina Contella, a space station manager.

Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from coastal Wallops Island with more than 8,200 pounds of equipment and experiments, including brackets needed for upcoming spacewalks to upgrade the space station’s power grid. It’s dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space who died a decade ago.

The Virginia-based company has been sending shipments to the space station since 2013. There’s been only one failure in its previous 18 supply runs, a launch explosion in 2014.

SpaceX is NASA’s other contracted delivery service.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  2. Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how ...
  3. Watch Live: Trump holds Ohio rally as ...
  4. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  5. Pelosi says retirement decision ...
  6. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  7. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  8. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  9. Expected Trump indictment looms over ...
  10. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  11. Trump teases ‘very big ...
  12. Jackson issues first Supreme Court ...
  13. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  14. Not sure how to play ...
  15. Chris Christie says Trump will run ...
  16. When could student loan borrowers ...
  17. Legal observers cast doubt as DOJ ...
  18. Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicts GOP ...
Load more

Video

See all Video