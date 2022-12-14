trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Sweden: chimps euthanized after escaping from zoo enclosure

by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 9:48 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/14/22 9:48 AM ET
FILE – A chimpanzee looks out of his enclosure as visitors trickle into Zoo Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. Three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a central Sweden animal park and roamed the closed Furuvik zoo north of Stockholm, have been put to sleep. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Four chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure in a Swedish zoo and roamed freely before being captured and euthanized on Wednesday, according to Swedish media.

Annika Troselius, press spokeswoman for the group that operates the Furuvik zoo, told the Expressen daily that the animals had to be euthanized because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.

She said that the chimpanzees are strong and dangerous animals and the zoo’s main focus “is that no human gets hurt.”

Troselius told Swedish radio that a fifth chimpanzee is believed to have left its enclosure, though there were no other immediate details.

It was unclear how the mammals were able to escape from their enclosure.

The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm, and had seven chimpanzees. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  4. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  8. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  9. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  10. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  11. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  12. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports
  13. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  14. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  15. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  16. Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for ...
  17. These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
  18. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
Load more

Video

See all Video