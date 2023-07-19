trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Two planets sharing same orbit around their star? Astronomers find strongest evidence yet

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 07/19/23 1:13 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 07/19/23 1:13 PM ET
This image, taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), shows the young planetary system PDS 70, located nearly 400 light-years away from Earth. Astronomers have discovered what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star. They say it's the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing. long suspected but never proven. The researchers published their findings on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (European Southern Observatory via AP)
This image, taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), shows the young planetary system PDS 70, located nearly 400 light-years away from Earth. Astronomers have discovered what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star. They say it’s the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing. long suspected but never…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers reported Wednesday the discovery of what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star.

They said it’s the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing, long suspected but never proven.

Using a telescope in Chile, the Spanish-led team spotted a cloud of debris in the same orbit as an already confirmed planet circling this star, 370 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus. They suspect it’s either a planet in formation or remnants of a planet that once was.

Asteroids are known to accompany planets around their star — for example, Jupiter and its so-called Trojan asteroids. But planets in the same orbit “have so far been like unicorns,” noted study co-author Jorge Lillo-Box of Madrid’s Center for Astrobiology.

“They are allowed to exist by theory, but no one has ever detected them,” he said in a statement.

The scientists said they will need to wait until 2026 in order to properly track the two objects around the star known as PDS 70.

The confirmed planet with the suspected tagalong takes 119 years to complete a lap. A gas giant, it’s three times the size of Jupiter. Another gas giant is known to circle this star, albeit from a much greater distance.

Lead author Olga Balsalobre-Ruza of the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid, said the findings, published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, are “the first evidence” that such double worlds might exist.

“We can imagine that a planet can share its orbit with thousands of asteroids as in the case of Jupiter, but it is mind-blowing to me that planets could share the same orbit,” she said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  3. Greene displays graphic sexual images of Hunter Biden at whistleblower hearing: ...
  4. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  9. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  10. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  11. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  12. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  13. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  14. McConnell declines to say whether Trump should be charged criminally for ...
  15. Greene displays sexual images of Hunter Biden at IRS whistleblower hearing
  16. Judge rejects Trump’s bid to move hush money case to federal court
  17. Musk claps back at Ocasio-Cortez over Twitter criticism
  18. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
Load more