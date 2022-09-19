trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Valery Polyakov, took longest single trip to space, dies

by The Associated Press - 09/19/22 5:34 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/19/22 5:34 AM ET
FILE – Valery V. Polyakov, the cosmonaut who set a world record for spending time in space on the MIR space station from Jan. 8, 1994, to March 22, 1995, enjoys a visit to the Philopappos Hill in Athens, with the ancient Parthenon in the background, on Oct. 16, 1995. Polyakov has died at age 80, Russia’s space agency announced Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Aris Saris, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — Valery Polyakov, the Soviet cosmonaut who set the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russia’s space agency announced Monday.

Polyakov’s record of 437 days in space began Jan. 8, 1994, when he and two others blasted off on a two-day flight to the Soviet space station Mir. While aboard Mir, he orbited the Earth more than 7,000 times, before returning March 22, 1995.

Upon landing, Polyakov declined to be carried out of the Soyuz capsule, as is common practice to allow readjustment to the pull of gravity. He was helped to climb out himself and he walked to a nearby transport vehicle. Polyakov had trained as a physician and wanted to demonstrate that the human body could endure extended periods in space.

Polyakov previously had spent 288 days in space on a mission in 1988-89.

The announcement by space agency Roscosmos did not state a cause of death.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s favorability rating drops ...
  2. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  3. Tensions rise amid frustration over ...
  4. 50 DAYS: Trump gives Democrats new ...
  5. Does the new bivalent COVID booster ...
  6. Democrats brace for life with a House ...
  7. China has returned helium-3 from the ...
  8. Deal averting railroad strike has ...
  9. Why has fact-checking disappeared ...
  10. Merrick Garland faces stormy waters ...
  11. These world leaders were not invited ...
  12. Biden signs bill eliminating civil ...
  13. The cheapest US homes are in these 10 ...
  14. This week: Lofgren and Cheney to ...
  15. Trump says Vance ‘kissing my ...
  16. These 15 GOP senators have signaled ...
  17. Busing migrants to sanctuary cities ...
  18. Juan Williams: Let’s hope Lindsey ...
Load more

Video

See all Video