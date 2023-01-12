trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail

by The Associated Press - 01/12/23 9:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/12/23 9:39 AM ET
In this undated photo provided by Virgin Orbit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft that will carry a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space. (Virgin Orbit via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Orbit said Thursday its first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. failed after its rocket’s upper stage prematurely shut down.

The U.S.-based company used a modified Boeing 747 plane to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday. The plane released the rocket, which carried nine small satellites, but the rocket failed to reach orbit.

In a statement Thursday, Virgin Orbit said initial data indicated that the first stage of the rocket performed as expected. It said the rocket reached space altitudes, and that stage separation and ignition of the upper stage occurred in line with the mission plan.

But it said that later in the mission, at an altitude of approximately 180 kilometers (112 miles), “the upper stage experienced an anomaly. This anomaly prematurely ended the first burn of the upper stage,” the company said.

The plane, piloted by a Royal Air Force pilot, returned to Cornwall. The rocket components and the satellites were destroyed.

The launch failure was a disappointment to the company and U.K. space officials, who had high hopes that the mission — the first such one to be attempted from Europe — would be the beginning of more commercial space launch ventures.

Virgin Orbit, which was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson in 2017, began commercial launching services in 2021. It had previously successfully completed four similar launches from California, carrying payloads for businesses and governmental agencies into orbit.

The company has launched an investigation into the source of the second stage failure on Monday. It said it plans to carry out its next mission from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, and that it is in talks with officials and businesses to return to the U.K. for another potential launch “as soon as later this year.”

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  2. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  5. Exclusive: Pence talks Trump, House GOP and plans for 2024  
  6. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  7. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  8. These 4 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign
  9. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  10. GOP House gives Biden opportunities for triangulation
  11. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  12. Inflation slowed to 6.5 percent in December: CPI
  13. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  14. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  15. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  16. These are the 50 worst bedbug cities in the US, Orkin says
  17. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  18. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
Load more

Video

See all Video