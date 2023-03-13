trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi, Mozambique

by VITUS-GREGORY GONDWE and WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 03/13/23 2:46 PM ET
by VITUS-GREGORY GONDWE and WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press - 03/13/23 2:46 PM ET

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed.

Local police said 51 people in Malawi, including 36 in Chilobwe in the financial hub of Blantyre in the center of the country have died, with several others missing or injured. Authorities in Mozambique reported that five people were killed in the country since Saturday.

The deaths in Malawi include five members of a single family who died in Blantyre’s Ndirande township after Freddy’s destructive winds and heavy rains demolished their house, according to a police report. A three-year-old child who was “trapped in the debris” is also among the victims, with her parents among those reported missing, authorities also said.

“We suspect that this figure will rise as we are trying to compile one national report from our southwest, southeast and eastern police offices which cover the affected areas,” Malawi police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told the AP.

The cyclone lashed over Mozambique and Malawi over the weekend and into Monday. It’s the second time the record-breaking cyclone — which has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February — made landfall in mainland Africa. It also pummeled the island states of Madagascar and Réunion as it traversed across the ocean.

The cyclone has intensified a record seven times and has the highest-ever recorded accumulated cyclone energy, or ACE, which is a measurement of how much energy a cyclone has released over time. Freddy recorded more energy over its lifetime than an entire typical U.S. hurricane season.

Freddy first developed near Australia in early February and traveled across the entire southern Indian Ocean. It’s set to be the longest-ever recorded tropical cyclone. The U.N.’s weather agency has convened an expert panel to determine whether it has broken the record set by Hurricane John in 1994 of 31 days.

Freddy made landfall in the seaport of Quelimane in Mozambique on Saturday where there are reports of damage to houses and farmlands, although the extent of the destruction is not yet clear. Telecommunications and other essential infrastructure are still cut off in much of the affected Zambezia province, impeding rescue and other humanitarian efforts.

French weather agency Météo-France’s regional tropical cyclone monitoring center in Réunion warned Monday that “the heaviest rains will continue over the next 48 hours” as Freddy barrels on. Mozambique’s central provinces and Malawi have been identified as especially vulnerable to “floods and landslides in mountainous areas” by weather monitors.

Much of the damage experienced in Malawi is in homes built in areas prohibited by law such as in mountainous regions or near rivers where they are battling landslides, unprecedented flooding and rivers bursting their banks. The cyclone has forced the Malawian government to suspend schools in 10 districts in its southern region “as a precautionary measure.”

Freddy is expected weaken and to exit back to sea on Wednesday, according to Météo-France.

___

Alexandre Nhampossa and Tom Gould contributed to this report from Maputo, Mozambique. Kabukuru reported from Mombasa, Kenya.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  7. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  8. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  9. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  10. Trump attorney: hush payment ‘not directly related’ to campaign
  11. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  12. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  13. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  14. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  15. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  16. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  17. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
  18. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
Load more

Video

See all Video