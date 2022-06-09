trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

British advocate for sustainable living wins Spanish prize

by The Associated Press - 06/09/22 7:36 AM ET

MADRID (AP) — Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, has won this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for international cooperation.

The Princess of Asturias Award jury said in its citation published Thursday that the 45-year-old MacArthur is “a reference in the fight for better use of natural resources and in accelerating the transition to the so-called circular economy.”

The circular economy seeks to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature. It is based on a shift to renewable energy and materials as part of a sustainable way of life.

MacArthur set up in 2010 a foundation that works with companies, governments, scientific bodies and civil society to implement those ideas.

In 2005, MacArthur broke the world record for the quickest nonstop solo circumnavigation of the globe.

The 50,000-euro award ($53,600) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.

The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  2. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  3. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  4. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  5. Signs of tension rise between ...
  6. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  7. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  8. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  9. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  10. Yellen: Federal gas tax holiday ...
  11. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  12. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  13. Post-Watergate reforms may frame DOJ ...
  14. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  15. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  16. Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal ...
  17. MPD officer, multiple people shot ...
  18. UK military intelligence: Multiple ...
Load more

Video

See all Video