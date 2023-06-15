trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning

by MADDIE BURAKOFF, Associated Press - 06/15/23 4:27 PM ET
by MADDIE BURAKOFF, Associated Press - 06/15/23 4:27 PM ET
FILE - People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009. There's another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky, weather permitting. Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday., June 17, 2023. Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the sky and easiest to see. Mercury will be the lowest to the horizon and harder to spot. And you'll need to break out binoculars or a telescope to find Neptune and Uranus. (AP Photo/Petar Petrov)
FILE – People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009. There’s another chance to see five planets lined up in the sky, weather permitting. Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together before sunrise on Saturday., June 17,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wake up early this weekend to catch a celestial sight: Five planets will line up in the sky before sunrise on Saturday.

Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury will appear together, weather permitting. Here’s how to spot the planet parade.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN I SEE THEM?

For the best views, seek a spot with little light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

Mercury will be the last to come into view, about an hour before sunrise. If you go outside at that time, you’ll be able to see all five planets stretching across the sky — from Mercury down by the horizon to Saturn higher up in the sky — until the sun rises.

DO I NEED BINOCULARS OR A TELESCOPE?

Some planets will be easier to spot than others.

Jupiter and Saturn will be pretty bright and easiest to see. Mercury will be a little dimmer, though still possibly visible with the naked eye. To get a view of Neptune and Uranus, you’ll probably need to break out a pair of binoculars or a telescope.

HOW COMMON IS THIS?

There was another five-planet lineup in March, with a slightly different makeup. A three-planet alignment will happen in July. This happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  2. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  3. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  6. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  7. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  10. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  11. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  12. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  13. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  14. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  15. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  16. White House blasts Tuberville’s hold on military nominations
  17. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  18. Cruz, Graham, Grassley join Democrats to advance journalism antitrust bill 
Load more

Video

See all Video