trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

In unusual orca sighting, tour spots at least 20 killer whales off San Francisco

by AP - 06/08/23 2:20 PM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 2:20 PM ET
In this photo provided by Michael Pierson, an unusually large group of killer whales was spotted off the coast of San Francisco on May 7, 2023. (Michael Pierson/Oceanic Society via AP)
In this photo provided by Michael Pierson, an unusually large group of killer whales was spotted off the coast of San Francisco on May 7, 2023. (Michael Pierson/Oceanic Society via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An uncommonly large grouping of orcas for Northern California — roughly two dozen killer whales — were spotted by a whale watching tour off the coast of San Francisco last month, likely gathered together to celebrate a successful hunt for sea lions or seals.

“I screamed ‘orca!’” recalled Michael Pierson, a Oceanic Society naturalist leading the tour, after noticing “those distinct dorsal finds poking out of the water.”

“It was really, really special,” Pierson said in an interview Wednesday.

The big group of whales was seen on May 7 near the Farallon Islands, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) west of San Francisco. Killer whales are more commonly found around the deep ocean canyon beneath Monterey Bay — about 75 miles south of the city — and can be spotted anywhere from the coastline to just 5 miles off shore, according to Nancy Black, a marine biologist and owner of Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

It’s easier for whale-watching tours to see them in Monterey Bay because the canyon is so close to the beach, while the Farallon Islands require a miles-long boat ride from San Francisco, and the water still may not be deep enough there, Black said.

“They’re the whale that most people want to see when they go whale-watching,” she said, “you just don’t know when they’re going to be around.”

Black, who is also the director of the nonprofit California Killer Whale Project, said she’s seen larger groupings of orcas than last month’s two dozen but added that any sighting is special. As she spoke, she watched five swim together in Monterey Bay.

The Oceanic Society regularly does tours to the Farallon Islands — which include collecting data for scientists and conservationists — and spring is migration season. Pierson and the boat’s captain, Jared Davis, decided to try a different route on May 7 to head out over deeper water.

When spotted during Farallon Islands tours, the orcas are usually in a family group of three to six whales. They typically range from Baja California up the West Coast and Canada to Alaska.

Last month, however, the tour stumbled across several family groups congregating together, for a total of 20 to 24. They were likely near the islands because it’s where pregnant sea lions and seals give birth this time of year — and the mammal-eating whales had probably just feasted.

“We don’t know exactly why this particular group was so big,” he said.

While the adult males, with their distinctive 6 feet-tall (2-meter) dorsal fins, were “definitely a showstopper,” Pierson said the mothers and their calves were also a big hit.

“You could hear the coos and awws from everyone on board,” he said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  6. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  7. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  10. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  11. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  12. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  13. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  14. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  15. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  16. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
Load more

Video

See all Video