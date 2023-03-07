trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 03/07/23 1:09 PM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 03/07/23 1:09 PM ET

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.

“I’m still coping. I’m still learning,” Sultan al-Neyadi said Tuesday, but added that he hopes to improve in the coming days.

He’s the second UAE astronaut to fly in space and the first from the Arab world to be assigned to a long spaceflight — the others stayed for about a week. He’ll be up there until September.

Al-Neyadi assured Dubai’s ruler in a video call Tuesday that he and the rest of his crew are in good health. But he joked that the small plush astronaut toy that he took up may be coping better with microgravity than he is.

“I am thankful to God you have reached the International Space Station and thank God for your safety,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the country’s prime minister and vice president, said from the space center named after him.

SpaceX launched al-Neyadi, a Russian cosmonaut and two NASA astronauts on their six-month mission last Thursday.

The first UAE astronaut, Hazzaa al-Mansoori took part in Tuesday’s brief video chat from Dubai. Al-Neyadi’s astronaut toy, nicknamed Suhail, Arabic for the brilliant star Canopus, also accompanied al-Mansoori on his 2019 space station mission.

“Hopefully, people will follow in the footstep of my brother Hazzaa and my footsteps,” al-Neyadi said, the flags for the UAE and its space center hanging behind him. “This is what we hope for.”

___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  3. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  6. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  7. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  8. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  9. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  13. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  14. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  15. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  16. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  17. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
  18. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
Load more

Video

See all Video