trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Malaysia seizes African tusks, pangolin scales worth $18M

by The Associated Press - 07/18/22 6:29 AM ET
Customs Director-General Datuk Zazuli Johan, right, holds an elephant tusk during a news conference at Selangor Customs Office at North Port in Port Klang, Malaysia, Monday, July 18, 2022. Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million). (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

PORT KLANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities said Monday they seized a container of African elephant tusks, pangolin scales and other animal skulls and bones estimated to be worth 80 million ringgit ($18 million).

The Customs Department said in a statement it discovered the contraband hidden behind sawn timber following checks on July 10 on a ship coming from Africa. This included 6,000 kilograms (13,227 pounds) of elephant tusks, 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of pangolin scales, 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of rhino horns and 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of animal skulls, bones and horns, it said.

Investigations are ongoing on the importer and shipping agent, the department said without providing further details. It was unclear if the container was meant to be shipped to other parts of Asia. Ivory tusks, rhino horns and pangolin scales are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in the region.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Trump counsel gears up for ...
  2. Frustrated Democrats mull drastic ...
  3. House to vote on Respect for Marriage ...
  4. Cracks form in Biden’s Senate ...
  5. It’s time for the Democratic ...
  6. Deleted Secret Service texts to be ...
  7. Federal agencies lay the groundwork ...
  8. Democrats’ bad policies are ...
  9. GOP Senate candidate arrested for ...
  10. Fauci to retire before the end of ...
  11. Juan Williams: McConnell teeters on ...
  12. Former GOP Sen. Simpson in ...
  13. Bannon’s trial over defying Jan. 6 ...
  14. Young voters flee Biden — but who ...
  15. The left’s abortion infowars have ...
  16. Harris says rights under assault from ...
  17. Is COVID-19 living in your freezer?
  18. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
Load more

Video

See all Video