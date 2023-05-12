trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Memphis ‘snake factory’ transplants slither into their new home in Louisiana

by STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press - 05/12/23 1:12 AM ET
by STEPHEN SMITH and KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press - 05/12/23 1:12 AM ET
A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators, during the release of several of about 100 Louisiana pine snakes, which are a threatened species, in Kisatchie National Forest, La., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A Louisiana pine snake bluffs in a posture to defend itself against predators, during the release of several of about 100 Louisiana pine snakes, which are a threatened species, in Kisatchie National Forest, La., Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BENTLEY, La. (AP) — They were born and raised in captivity, but as they slowly slithered away from their handlers and disappeared into gopher holes in the Kisatchie National Forest, the group of Louisiana pine snakes appeared to be right at home.

The five pine snakes bred at the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee were released into the Kisatchie in early May as part of an ongoing conservation effort involving zoos in Memphis, New Orleans and two Texas cities, Fort Worth and Lufkin. This year, more than 100 pine snakes — a species the federal government lists as threatened — will be released into the central Louisiana forest.

“We provide the snakes in our snake factories, which are funded by the U.S. Forest Service, into habitat that the Fish and Wildlife Service and Forest Service have developed,” said Steve Reichling, the Memphis Zoo’s Director of Conservation and Research. “It’s just a perfect marriage, really.”

Reichling said the characteristics of the area where the snakes were released — a high tree canopy dominated by longleaf pine, little mid-level vegetation, grassy ground and sandy soil — are all vital to the snakes’ survival. The forest is also home to gophers that are both a food source for the snakes and the creators of the burrow system where the snakes live and hibernate.

“Unlike some of the other snakes that are here that can survive in different habitats, Louisiana pines, they cannot,” Reichling said as the snakes were being released.

Although they bear a resemblance to rattlesnakes, pine snakes are non-venomous constrictors and aren’t considered dangerous to humans.

“There is no other snake in the world like it,” Reichling said. “And to me, that’s the definition of precious, right?”

The release into the Kisatchie of juvenile pine snakes raised at the Memphis Zoo has become an annual event, one that Emlyn Smith, a biologist with the forest service, looks forward to.

“I love this,” she said. “This is why I haven’t retired yet, because I love this project and it’s just so exciting. Every time I come out here, there’s the potential to see a pine snake that we released and to see that it’s surviving and it’s thriving and it’s making babies and it’s getting bigger.”

___

McGill reported from New Orleans.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  2. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  5. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  6. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  7. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  8. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  9. Federal judge blocks Biden move to release migrants on ‘parole’ just ahead ...
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  12. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  13. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  14. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  15. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  16. Flesh-eating ‘zombie drug’ saturating Los Angeles streets, officials say
  17. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
  18. Former Trump probe prosecutor invokes the Fifth at deposition 
Load more

Video

See all Video