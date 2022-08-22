trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 08/22/22 11:31 AM ET
This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet’s rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all.

Scientists released the shots Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet.

The James Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and swirling polar haze. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, stands out brightly alongside countless smaller storms.

One wide-field picture is particularly dramatic, showing the faint rings around the planet, as well as two tiny moons against a glittering background of galaxies.

“We’ve never seen Jupiter like this. It’s all quite incredible,” said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, of the University of California, Berkeley, who helped lead the observations.

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest,” she added in a statement.

The infrared images were artificially colored in blue, white, green, yellow and orange, according to the U.S.-French research team, to make the features stand out.

NASA and the European Space Agency’s $10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope rocketed away at the end of last year and has been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer. Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with Webb, peering all the way back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago.

The observatory is positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  2. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  3. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Judge warns redactions in Trump ...
  6. Trump held more than 300 classified ...
  7. Judge sets timeline for motions ...
  8. Number of Republicans who say they ...
  9. Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former ...
  10. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  11. Newsom vetoes safe-injection site ...
  12. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  13. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  14. Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ...
  15. Cardona says Biden administration ...
  16. The Mar-a-Lago raid gave Republicans ...
  17. Trump sues to stall FBI probe, asks ...
  18. Larry Summers says White House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video