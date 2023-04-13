trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Northern China blanketed with floating sand and dust

by AP - 04/13/23 3:59 AM ET
by AP - 04/13/23 3:59 AM ET
Cars drive an along expressway during a dust and sandstorm in Beijing, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Many areas in northern China were blanketed with floating sand and dust on Thursday, and a sandstorm was expected to sweep through parts of Inner Mongolia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Cars drive an along expressway during a dust and sandstorm in Beijing, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Many areas in northern China were blanketed with floating sand and dust on Thursday, and a sandstorm was expected to sweep through parts of Inner Mongolia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — Many areas in northern China were blanketed with floating sand and dust on Thursday, and a sandstorm was expected to sweep through parts of Inner Mongolia.

The sandy, dusty weather and strong winds will last until Sunday, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement, adding the public should take precautionary measures to guard against poor air quality.

It renewed a blue alert for sandstorms — the least severe warning in the country’s four-tier weather warning system — and forecast that more than a dozen regions, including major cities like Beijing and Shanghai, would see some areas affected by floating sand and dust on Thursday.

The center’s chief forecaster, Gui Hailin, earlier said the sandy and dusty weather began Sunday in southern Mongolia. As cold air moved southward, the weather spread to various regions including northern and northeast China, he said.

In Beijing, buildings and traffic were shrouded by low visibility. The IQAir website showed an air quality index of 540 for the capital and labeled its air pollution level as “hazardous.” The Beijing Municipal Ecological and Environmental Monitoring Center issued the highest air pollution warning.

Running enthusiast Tu Jiaxian said the sandstorm had a “huge impact” on her life because it interrupted her marathon training plans.

“I want to run but I dare not run because of the weather. That is very painful,” Tu said, adding she had quit her daily 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) jogs for three days this week due to the weather.

Cao Yuanyuan, a newcomer to Beijing, was surprised at first to see the hazy scenes and took photos of them. But the bad weather forced her to wear glasses as a protective measure and keep the windows in her room shut.

“But there is still sand coming in, and I can smell the earth,” Cao said.

____

Associated Press video journalist Liu Zheng contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  5. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  6. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  7. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  8. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  9. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  10. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  11. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  12. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  13. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  14. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  15. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  16. Court preserves abortion pill access with limits
  17. IRS warns of deadline to claim $1.5B in 2019 tax refunds: These states are owed ...
  18. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
Load more

Video

See all Video