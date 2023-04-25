trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon

by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 04/25/23 12:03 AM ET
by MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press - 04/25/23 12:03 AM ET
This illustration provided by ispace in April 2023 depicts the Hakuto spacecraft on the surface of the moon with the Earth in the background. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, flight controllers plan to direct the craft to descend from orbit and land on the moon's surface. (ispace via AP)
This illustration provided by ispace in April 2023 depicts the Hakuto spacecraft on the surface of the moon with the Earth in the background. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, flight controllers plan to direct the craft to descend from orbit and land on the moon’s surface. (ispace via AP)

A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon.

Tokyo’s ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago. On Tuesday, flight controllers will direct the craft, named Hakuto, Japanese for white rabbit, to descend from 60 miles (100 kilometers) high and land.

The 7-foot lander is carrying a mini lunar rover for the United Arab Emirates and a toylike robot from Japan designed to roll around in the moon dust.

Hakuto took a long, roundabout route to the moon following its December liftoff, beaming back photos of Earth along the way.

Only three governments have successfully landed on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. An Israeli nonprofit tried to land on the moon in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  3. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  4. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  5. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  6. Trump ‘shocked’ to hear of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  7. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  8. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  9. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  10. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  11. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  12. Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’
  13. Trump bashes ‘failure’ Biden ahead of expected campaign announcement
  14. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  15. Tucker Carlson’s exit deals blow to Fox News 
  16. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  17. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  18. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video