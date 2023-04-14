trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Science

Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in US West

by JULIE WATSON, Associated Press - 04/14/23 9:30 PM ET
by JULIE WATSON, Associated Press - 04/14/23 9:30 PM ET
A visitor stands on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A visitor stands on a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Lancaster, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The tiny rain-fed wildflowers, no bigger than a few inches, are so vivid and abundant across California this year that their hues of purple and yellow look like paint swatches from space.

From the mist-shrouded San Francisco Bay Area to the Mexican border and across the deserts of Arizona, there are flashes of color popping up after an unusually wet winter helped produce a so-called “ Superbloom.”

A series of powerful storms dumped record amounts of rain and snow across California, replenishing reservoirs, bringing an end — mostly — to the state’s three-year drought, and setting prime conditions for millions of dormant seeds to sprout. Botanists say wildflowers are expected to be blooming well into May, with some areas just starting.

“One of the things unique about this year is how incredibly widespread it is,” said Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden. “It’s pretty spectacular.”

Superblooms often follow wet winters, according to experts. University of California ecologists have counted 10 Superblooms in Southern California’s Anza-Borrego Desert over four decades. Nine of the 10 blooms occurred after winters when precipitation was higher than average.

In Arizona’s deserts, blue lupine and orange poppies surround towering saguaro cactus, while delicate orchids dot Northern California’s forests, like the calypso orchid or “fairy-slipper.”

North of Los Angeles, visitors from around the globe have been making the trek to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to see the burst of orange and yellow flowers, which extended well beyond the park’s borders this year. On a recent afternoon, people pulled over along the freeway to shoot selfies with California’s official state flower.

In the low desert of Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California, too many wildflowers have sprouted up to list, according to the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants. The barren landscape has come alive with Canterbury bells, purple mat and yellow cups.

Fragrant blooms can be smelled from car windows, and their colors captured from space.

Satellite images of Carrizo Plain National Monument, just west of Bakersfield, California, taken on April 6 and released by NASA, show valleys surrounded by craggy mountains with a coating of deep purple. Images of the same area from the previous year when California was in severe drought showed it was mostly brown.

“Extensive patches of blue tones invade the view of places,” actor Joe Spanos said Friday, narrating the foundation’s report on its wildflower hotline about what can be seen in the Carrizo Plain region.

He goes on to describe driving along the base of Mount Figaro and spying “yellow buttercups, beautiful blue fiesta flowers and sky lupines, dazzling white milkmaids and popcorn flowers. There are shooting stars scattered about too. Nuggets of California golden violets can be found embedded everywhere.”

Experts ask people to not trample the flowers. One small city recently closed a popular viewing area after being bombarded during previous Superblooms.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Science News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  2. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  3. DeSantis faces political quagmire on abortion
  4. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
  5. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  6. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  7. Former CIA chief says Greene ‘not fit to hold public office’
  8. Sherrod Brown, JD Vance form unlikely partnership
  9. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  10. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  11. Elon Musk founds new artificial intelligence company called X.AI
  12. Kansas City shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, including a young child
  13. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  14. Nearly all Congressional Democrats urge Supreme Court to block abortion pill ...
  15. Leaked documents include troubling assessment of Taiwan’s ability to ward of ...
  16. Virginia schools anti-discrimination program might be illegal: courts
  17. Protesters interrupt DeSantis speech at New Hampshire fundraising event
  18. Trump files personal financial report, offering glimpse into post-presidency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video