2 Fulham players, coach sent off in chaos at Man United

by AP - 03/19/23 7:49 PM ET
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Fulham had two players and manager Marco Silva sent off before quickly conceding twice against Manchester United as its FA Cup dreams collapsed on Sunday.

With Fulham leading 1-0 in the quarterfinal match at Old Trafford, the game was turned round after United was awarded a penalty when Willian handled Jadon Sancho’s goalbound shot.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute but Sancho looked set to even the score until Willian blocked on the line in the 70th.

VAR asked referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the monitor on the side of the field, which clearly showed Willian used his arm to divert the shot.

In the space of only 40 seconds, Silva was shown a red for remonstrating on the touchline and Willian was then sent off for the handball, which was a professional foul. Mitrovic was shown another red card for his reaction which saw the outraged player angrily approach the referee.

Mitrovic will receive at least an automatic three-game ban for his sending off.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the spot in the 75th minute and Marcel Sabitzer put United 2-1 ahead in the 77th against nine-man Fulham.

Fernandes scored a second in stoppage time to make it 3-1 to United.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

