AP Sports

49ers QB Brock Purdy undergoes elbow surgery

by JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press - 03/10/23 2:23 PM ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had surgery Friday on his injured throwing elbow that should allow him to return to play possibly as early as the start of next season.

The 49ers said Dr. Keith Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. The team said Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.

The typical timeline for a full return is six months, which would be the start of the 2023 regular season.

Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22, but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation.

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game to Philadelphia on Jan. 29.

Purdy went from the last pick of the draft to the starter in the conference title game in an impressive rookie season for the 49ers. He won his first seven starts before the loss to Philadelphia in the conference title game.

Purdy’s injury will give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance time to work with the first-team offense. Lance began last season as the starter before a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Lance needed a second operation in late December and just started throwing late last month.

San Francisco also will likely be in the market for a veteran quarterback to add to the group when free agency starts next week.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

