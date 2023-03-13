trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

March Madness top teams bring talent and, for some, baggage

by EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press - 03/13/23 9:50 AM ET
by EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press - 03/13/23 9:50 AM ET

Kansas and Alabama are no strangers to playing for national championships.

For the Jayhawks, another high-expectations trip to March Madness is a rite of spring. For the Crimson Tide, well, this path to glory travels through some unfamiliar ground — the basketball court.

Alabama rolls in as the top overall seed in an NCAA Tournament that feels both familiar and foreign this season. Yes, there are plenty of heartwarming stories and unbelievable upsets to come when the action begins Tuesday with the first of four play-in games.

But this was also a season clouded with police blotters at Alabama and Texas, injuries at Houston and UCLA, some unsightly losses at Kansas, and enough twists and turns at the top of the field to make this as unpredictable a bracket as ever.

“I’m not sure we would’ve predicted this,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of the top seeding that belongs to the Crimson Tide for the first time.

Alabama’s ability to set aside distractions — namely, the inevitable questions that will be directed at its star, Brandon Miller, and others about an o ngoing murder case against a former member of the team — could have as big an impact on the Crimson Tide’s chances as anything.

But all these teams, especially at the top, have their issues.

It starts with Houston, the 1 seed in the Midwest, which was cruising along until Saturday, when its star guard, Marcus Sasser, fell awkwardly and left the game with a groin injury.

Sasser didn’t play in his team’s conference title game and Houston lost. How quickly he gets back to form could dictate whether the Cougars make the Final Four, which will take place at NRG Stadium, not far from their home arena.

Or take the Jayhawks, who looked like the top overall seed for a time. Two double-digit losses to Texas knocked them down a few notches. They are top seeded, but will play in the West, not the Midwest — one of those rare teams that might have preferred a possible trip down the road to Kansas City over a flight to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16. Not helping the situation was the recent illness of coach Bill Self, who was feeling chest tightness and checked himself into the hospital before the Big 12 Tournament. He was released Sunday and is expected to be with the Jayhawks this week.

“They mark it how they feel and we’re just going to do what we need to do to get where we need to be,” Kansas forward KJ Adams said.

There are issues one notch down the bracket, too.

No. 2 UCLA has been dealing with injuries all season. Most recently, guard Jaylen Clark (Achilles) and big man Adem Bona (shoulder) have gone down. Clark won’t be back; Bona might. It takes a hunk out of a team that still has the core of a roster that lost to Gonzaga on a buzzer-beater from near midcourt at the Final Four two years ago.

Another 2 seed, Texas, has had months to bounce back from the firing of coach Chris Beard, whose fiancee called in a domestic dispute that led to the coach’s arrest. Charges were eventually dropped. By then, Rodney Terry had taken over the team and it found its footing, though the ugliness of the episode is bound to be rehashed during basketball’s biggest month.

Back among the No. 1 seeds, Purdue has a 7-foot-4 playmaker, Zach Edey, leading the way and also has a little baggage of its own. Coach Matt Painter’s program has now made the tournament 14 times in his 18 years but has advanced as far as the Elite Eight only once. This is the first time one of Painter’s teams has come in as a top seed, though.

The coach is as aware as anyone how a trip to the Final Four might just cover up a lot of those old blemishes.

“Obviously, I know,” Painter said, “you get judged on what you do in the tournament.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  2. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  7. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  8. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  9. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  10. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  11. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  12. Trump heads to Iowa under shadow of possible NY indictment
  13. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  14. Warren blames Congress for ‘entirely avoidable’ bank failures
  15. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
  16. Haley attacks Biden over ‘bailout’ of Silicon Valley Bank
  17. Biden calls legislation targeting transgender people in Florida ‘close to ...
  18. Zelensky: Russia suffering heavy losses in Bakhmut
Load more

Video

See all Video